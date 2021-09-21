Indonesia extends public activity restrictions in Java, Bali

Jakarta, Sep 21 Indonesia has extended the public activity restriction policy, locally known as PPKM, in Java and Bali until October 4, a senior minister said.

The policy was previously set to end on September 20, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The PPKM is extended for two more weeks in Java and Bali," Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told a virtual press conference on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country, which has just emerged from the peak of the Covid-19 second wave triggered by the more contagious Delta variant, now has a positivity rate of less than 2 per cent.

The authorities have asked people not to be euphoric and remain cautious as the risk of transmission is still high.

The Indonesian government continues to conduct weekly evaluations to anticipate any rapid changes, Pandjaitan added.

