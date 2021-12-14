Indonesia's anti-terror squad arrests four suspected terrorists

Jakarta, Dec 14 The Indonesian police's anti-terror squad, Densus 88, has arrested four suspected terrorists in the cities of Palembang and Lubuklinggau, South Sumatra province, a police officer said.

They are allegedly linked to the outlawed Jamaah Islamiyah militant group and suspected of planning several attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays, the South Sumatra police's spokesman Senior Commissioner, Supriadi told a press conference on Monday.

The police had watched the four suspects for four months before arresting them. Now they are detained for further investigation, he added.

Following the arrest, Supriadi said the police would strengthen security during the holidays, particularly at places of worship, urging people to immediately report to the police if they find something suspicious, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor