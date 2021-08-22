Inform people about govt works, Nadda tells U'khand party workers

New Delhi, Aug 22 Ahead of next year's Assembly polls, BJP chief J.P. Nadda has asked the party leadership in Uttarakhand to connect with people and spread awareness about the policies of the Union and state governments, party leaders said.

Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Friday to take stock of party's poll preparedness.

A senior party functionary said that Nadda has given three basic formulas -strengthening organisation at booth level, 'ratri pravas' (night stay), and dialogue with the people for winning the polls.

It is learnt that the disconnect of elected representatives with the workers and people came to Nadda's notice while collecting feedback from different sets of workers.

"Naddaji said that everyone from the Chief Minister, ministers, party organisation and MLAs have to work together. During his two days pravas, he advised everyone to establish connections with people and also collect their opinion about the state government and MLAs," a party leader said.

The leader said that Nadda pointed out that despite repeated instructions, there is no continuity in the ministers, MLAs and state office bearers's outreach.

"He (Nadda) has asked the state unit to prepare a compliance report of all the three programmes," the leader said.

Another party leader said that while interacting with elected representatives, Nadda asked them to visit and stay with people in their respective constituencies.

"Naddaji emphasised that leaders must spend time with people in their constituency and understand the situation on the ground. He also advised the leaders to spend the night with the people for better understanding of people's sentiment.

"He asked the elected representatives to spread information about government welfare schemes and work done by the young Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

