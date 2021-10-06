Internet services shut in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur

Lucknow, Oct 6 Internet services were shut down in Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur on Wednesday, following reports that some Congress leaders were on their way to meet party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and also the families of the victims.

Though there was no official communication of the shutdown of services, a senior official said that this had been done as a precautionary measure.

"We will thwart all attempts to create tension in the area. The shutdown may be lifted by evening if no untoward incident takes place," he said.

It is noteworthy that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to come to Lucknow and then Sitapur to meet Priyanka. However, the state administration has denied him the permission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor