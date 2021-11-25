Interpol elects CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha to its Executive Committee

Interpol on Thursday elected India's candidate Praveen Sinha who is Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Delegate for Asia in its Executive Committee.

The elections held in Turkey during the ongoing 89th General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

According to sources, it was a tough election, where candidates from China, Singapore, Jordan and the Republic of Korea were in the race for the position. The victory of India's candidate is the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world.

INTERPOL is an international body that enables 194 member countries to counter the rising specter of transnational organized crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes.

Sources further said the crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels.

Notably, the Indian Ambassador in Turkey camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations for the final efforts to gain support. Indian Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments. Moreover, Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Delhi were similarly reached out.

Simultaneously, India's National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election.

"India will continue to actively contribute to INTERPOL's aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience. We deeply appreciate all those countries who voted for India." said the sources.

INTERPOL's General Assembly meets once a year to take decisions and establish better coordination among member countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor