Intruders attacking people in Tripura, govt must take action: Dissident BJP MLA

Agartala, Sep 17 Former minister and sitting dissident BJP MLA in Tripura, Sudip Roy Barman, said on Friday that some intruders carrying party flags are assaulting people in the state, and urged Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to take severe action against such people else the party will have to pay the price for such criminal activities.

Barman, who was sacked from the BJP-led ministry in May 2019 after differences with the Chief Minister, said that last week he had held a meeting with BJP President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and apprised him of the overall situation in Tripura.

Refusing to divulge the details of the meeting, the former Health and IT Miniser said that in the meeting in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present.

Last week, Tripura had witnessed a series of unprecedented political violence and arsoning with the ruling BJP and opposition parties, especially the CPI-M, holding protest rallies against the hostilities.

Accusing the ruling BJP for attacking over 50 party offices and many houses belonging to the leaders and supporters of the Left parties last week, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought the Centre's intervention to stop political violence against the Left parties in Tripura.

Referring to the recent political violence, Barman said that some hooligans in the name of the party are attacking the people and opposition parties for personal gains.

"FIRs were registered naming the attackers. Photographs and videos of the attacks surfaced on social media too, making the identities of the assailants clear.

"If the police and the administrations do not take proper legal action against the attackers, people's trust in the government would go down and the party would pay a heavy price for that. The Central leaders also condemned the attacks, which the party does not endorse," Barman said.

The BJP, however, has blamed the opposition parties, including the CPI-M and Trinamool Congress, for creating lawlessness in the state.

"Aiming the 2023 Assembly elections, the leaders of CPI-M and Trinamool Congress are trying to create anarchy in the state to obtain political mileage. But the people of Tripura would foil the conspiracies of the opposition parties," BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee told the media.

