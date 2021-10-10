IOM condemns killing of illegal immigrants in Libyan detention centre

Tripoli, Oct 10 The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has condemned the killing of illegal immigrants in a detention centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"IOM condemns Friday's senseless killing and the use of live rounds against migrants protesting the appalling conditions in detention," the Agency said in a statement.

Six illegal immigrants were killed and at least 24 others injured at the Mabani detention centre in Tripoli when armed guards opened fire following a riot and an attempted escape, the IOM said.

However, the Libyan Interior Minister denied the six deaths, confirming that only one person was killed "accidentally while leaving the centre".

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

The rescued and arrested ones live in overcrowded reception centres across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close them.

