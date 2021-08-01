Iran dismisses Israel's accusations about oil tanker attack

Tehran, Aug 1 Iran's spokesman of the foreign ministry on Sunday dismissed Israel's allegations about a recent attack on an oil tanker managed by an Israeli-owned company in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks against the accusations levelled by Israel of Iran's alleged involvement in the oil tanker attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These accusations and statements are condemned... and baseless," Khatibzadeh said.

The attack on Thursday was reportedly launched by an explosive drone and killed two crew members.

