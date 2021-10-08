Iran, Lebanon agree to boost ties

Beirut, Oct 8 Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that his country and Lebanon have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in various ways.

Abdollahian made the remarks on Thursday at a press conference following his meeting with Lebanon's House Speaker Nabih Berri, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Foreign minister said he discussed with Berri the importance of Hezbollah's armed forces to deter Israel, as well as some other regional issues.

"I would like to assure you that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand alongside Lebanon and assist it in overcoming its various crises," he said.

In his meetings with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated his country's readiness to support Lebanon amid the current financial crisis.

For his part, Aoun thanked Iran's continuous support for Lebanon and its donations following the Beirut port blasts.

Abdollahian also met Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, noting that Iranian companies are ready to construct power stations in Lebanon within 18 months to produce 1,000 megawatts in the capital Beirut and southern parts of the country.

