Iran urges UN action against Israeli threats to n-programme

Tehran, Oct 20 Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi has called for an action by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to tackle rising Israeli threats to Tehran's nuclear programme.

In a letter to the UNSC on Tuesday, Takht Ravanchi said over the past months, the number and intensity of Israel's "provocative and adventuristic threats" to Iran's nuclear programme have consistently grown and reached an alarming level, Xinhua reported on Wednesday citing Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian envoy referred to the latest remarks by Israeli senior military officials of "operational plans against Iran's nuclear programme", saying that "such systematic explicit and public threats by the Israeli regime against a founding member of the United Nations constitute flagrant violations of international law".

Takht Ravanchi warned against any possible military act of Israel against Iran and its nuclear programme, stressing that Iran reserves the right to self-defence to decisively respond to any threat.

