Iranian soldier shot dead on Iran-Iraq border

Tehran, Nov 6 One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday.

Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point by terrorists," Jame Jam Online which is affiliated with state TV wrote.

Hedayati was transferred to a medical centre, and died of severe injuries, the outlet added.

Clashes between Iranian security forces and unidentified gunmen have been frequent for years in Iran's western border areas.

