ISI chief Faiz Hameed holds farewell meeting with Imran

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, on Thursday held separate farewell meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, The News reported.

In the farewell meetings, both Imran Khan and Qureshi appreciated the efforts and services of Faiz Hameed as ISI DG.

They also expressed their best wishes on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps Commander, the report said.

A day earlier, the Hameed paid a farewell visit to Pakistan President Arif Alvi at the President House, where Alvi too appreciated the efforts and services of Hameed as ISI DG for the country's security.

Hameed will serve as ISI DG till November 19, after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post on November 20, the report said.

Lt Gen Anjum was appointed the new ISI DG by Imran Khan on October 26.

"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence with effect from November 20, from the panel of officers at Para 6 of the summary," read the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

