Israel arrests last 2 Palestinian fugitives on the run

Tel Aviv, Sep 19 The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it has arrested the last two of the six Palestin who had escaped a maximum-security prison in northern Israel earlier this month.

The Israeli military wrote on Twitter that the two were caught alive in an overnight raid in the West Bank and taken for questioning, reports Xinhua news agency.

After a 13-day manhunt, they were located and arrested in a joint operation by the military, the police's Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Shin Bet security service in Jenin city in the northern West Bank.

Two additional Palestin suspected of assisting the fugitives were also arrested.

On September 6, the six Palestin tunneled their way out of Gilboa Prison.

The rare jailbreak sparked a string of demonstrations in the West Bank to support the escapees and to protest the measures Israel has taken in prisons.

