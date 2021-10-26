Israel cancels decade-long travel warning for Morocco

Tel Aviv, Oct 26 Israel has lifted an official travel warning for trips to Morocco which has been in effect for the past 10 years.

"It has been decided to cancel the travel warning for Morocco that has been in place for over a decade," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement.

The move came following a recommendation by the National Security Council to cancel the official warning, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This decision was made in light of an assessment of the situation according to which the estimated threat level in Morocco has declined," the office said.

However, the office recommended Israelis to "continue showing increased alert" while travelling in Morocco.

The shift came as ties between the two counties have been warming up in the wake of the signing of the US-brokered normalization deal in December 2020.

