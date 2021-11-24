Israel not bound by possible new nuclear deal with Iran: PM

Tel Aviv, Nov 24 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his country will not be bound by any new nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking in a conference at the Reichman University north of Tel Aviv, Bennett on Tuesday noted that Israel is ready to face the confrontation with Iran, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Israel obviously is not a party to the agreement and is not obligated by it," he told the conference.

Bennett described Iran as being "in a very advanced stage of its nuclear program", and with high uranium enrichment capability.

He implied that Israel is ready to take action against its arch enemy.

"Israel must maintain its capabilities to act and its freedom of action, in every situation and under any political circumstance," he said.

Like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett is a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, signed between the world powers and Iran in order to curb Iran's nuclear program.

Israel fears that a possible new deal would not put enough safeguards to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Bennett expressed his readiness to be on a collision track with Israel's closest ally the US.

"We stand at the outset of a complicated period. There may also be disagreements with the our best friends," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor