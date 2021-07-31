Israel says to ease restrictions on Gaza

Ramallah, July 31 Israel announced it will ease some restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip, including an expansion of the allowed fishing zone.

"On Sunday, it will be possible to bring equipment and goods to Gaza, including materials for projects funded by the international community in the areas of food, water, medicine, and fishing," Ghassan Alian, chief of the Coordination of the Government Activities in the

Territories, said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gaza residents will be allowed to travel to Jordan through Israel and the Israeli side will allow the entry of 29 vehicles to Gaza which had been held at Israeli ports since May, the statement said.

It added that the easing of restrictions came at an assessment conclusion of the security situation with the approval of the political level.

Zakaria Bakker, the coordinator of the fishermen committees in Gaza, told Xinhua news agency that Israel has informed the Palestinian side that the allowed fishing zone off the Gaza Strip coast will be expanded to 12 nautical miles starting Friday.

Four days ago, Israel restricted the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip coast in response to the launching of incendiary balloons towards Israel on July 25, which caused large fires and big losses.

Israel has been imposing a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip right after the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.

Israel tightened the blockade during the 11-day fighting with Hamas-led militant groups, which ended on May 21 and left more than 250 Palestin and 13 Israelis dead.

