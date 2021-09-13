Israel-UAE trade reach $523.2 mn in H1: Report
Tel Aviv, Sep 13 Following the normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the trade volume of the two nations reached $523.2 million in the first half of 2021, according to a report issued by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), the country's largest business and employers' organisation.
This is a jump of about 177 per cent compared to a trade figure of $188.9 million recorded throughout all 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the report released on Sunday as saying.
Excluding diamonds, trade between the two countries totalled $229 million in January-June, up 143 per cent from $94.2 million in all 2020.
Israeli imports from the UAE jumped almost threefold in the first half to $342.2 million compared to all of 2020, while without diamonds, the imports amounted to $178.6 million, an increase of about 136 per cent.
Israeli exports to the UAE rose 145 per cent to $181 million in the first half, while without diamonds the exports rose 174 per cent to $50.4 million.
Israel and the UAE signed the historic normalisation deal on September 15, 2020, at the White House.
