Israeli missile strike targets Damascus

Damascus, Sep 3 A fresh Israeli missile strike targeted sites in Damascus on Friday, state news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted missiles over the southwestern countryside of Damascus as the sound of the interception was clearly heard in the capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Israeli strike was carried out from inside the Lebanese airspace, SANA reported, citing a military source.

And the air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli attack targeted military sites in Damascus.

The Israeli attack is the latest in a string of strikes targeting military sites across Syria.

On August 20, Israel struck several military sites in Damascus, just two days after attacking sites in the southern province of Quneitra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor