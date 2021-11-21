Israeli Prez flies to London to meet Johnson, Prince Charles

Jerusalem, Nov 21 Israeli President Isaac Herzog flew on Sunday for an official visit to London that will include meetings with Prince Charles and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Herzog will also meet with the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, lawmakers and leaders of the Jewish community, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ahead of his departure, Herzog said he will talk with the UK side on the Iran nuclear issue.

Herzog also said he will also thank Johnson for the recent decision by the UK government to recognise the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as "a terrorist organisation".

Palestine on Saturday rejected UK's decision to designate Hamas as a terrorist group, calling it an unjustified attack on the Palestinian people.

This is Herzog's first official trip to the UK since he was sworn in as president in July.

