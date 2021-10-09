Israeli strike injures 6 Syrian soldiers

Damscus, Oct 9 Six Syrian soldiers were injured by a fresh Israeli missile strike against a military airbase in the central province of Homs, state media reported on Saturday.

Citing a military statement, the state media report said the Israelis launched their attack from the direction of the al-Tanf area in southern Syria, targeting the T-4 airbase in the countryside of Homs, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said the air defenses intercepted most missiles.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said explosions rocked the T-4 airbase, where a training centre for drones that belong to pro-Iran militias is located.

The UK-based watchdog said the attack was carried out by Israeli warplanes which flew over the al-Tanf area and fired against the airbase in Homs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor