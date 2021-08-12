Israel's Green Pass to apply to everyone over 3 yrs old

Tel Aviv, Aug 12 Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet has decided to expand its Green Pass system, imposing the restrictions on all adults and children over the age of three.

In an effort to halt a resurging number of Covid-19 cases, the Cabinet decided to apply the Green Pass system to all venues except malls and shops, the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

The system allows people to document that they have been vaccinated or free of the virus in order to get into venues, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying.

Under the new decision, children over the age of three will need to present a negative coronavirus test in order to get into venues that are under the Green Pass, starting on August 18.

In malls and shops larger than 100 square metres, the capacity will be limited to one person per every 7 square metres, starting from August 16.

Gatherings in indoor venues will be limited to 1,000 people and 5,000 people outdoors.

About 58 per cent of the country's 9 million population has been doubled-vaccinated, most of it with the Pfizer vaccine.

Daily new infections have reached 5,802 cases, with 405 of them being in serious condition, according to figures issued by the Health Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor