Israel's population tops 9.39 mn: report

Tel Aviv, Sep 6 Israel's population has topped 9.39 million from 9.24 million over the past year, up by 1.57 per cent, the state's Central Bureau of Statistics said in an annual report issued ahead of the Jewish New Year to be celebrated from Monday evening to Wednesday evening.

The country's population is expected to reach 10 million by the end of 2024, about 15 million by the end of 2048, and 20 million by the end of 2065, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying on Sunday.

Jews account for 74 per cent of the Israeli population with 6.943 million, followed by the 1.982 million Arabs who represent 21 per cent of the population.

The rest 466,000, who are non-Arab Christ, other religious and non-religious citizens, constitute 5 per cent of the Israeli population.

During the past Jewish Calendar year, about 172,000 babies were born, while about 48,000 people died in Israel.

A total of 22,000 people immigrated to Israel, of whom 20,000 were Jewish.

In addition, the life expectancy of men in Israel is 80.7 years compared to women's 84.8 years.

The infant mortality rate is 2.3 out of 1,000 births.

The report shows that about 45 per cent of Jews in Israel aged 20 and above define themselves as secular, 33 per cent as traditional, 12 per cent as religious, and 10 per cent as ultra-Orthodox.

It also finds that 90.3 per cent of Israelis are satisfied with their lives, while 65.8 per cent are satisfied with their economic situation.

