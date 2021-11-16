IT Dept raids SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali's house in Ludhiana

The Income Tax Department raided Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali's residence on Tuesday morning, sources said.

Income Tax officials reached the MLA's residence at 6 am and the raid is still underway.

In the 2017 state Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's HS Phoolka had won from the Dakha constituency. Following his resignation, a by-election was held here in which SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali became the MLA defeating Congress candidate Captain Sandeep Sandhu.

SAD has fielded Ayali from the seat once again in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.

