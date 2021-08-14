It's Indira vs Annapoorneshwari in K'taka as canteens turn into flashpoints

Bengaluru, Aug 14 It's 'Indira' vs 'Annapoorneshwari' in Karnataka. Renaming of government subsidized canteens in the state is turning out to be a high-voltage clash centre between the opposition Congress and ruling BJP.

Sources have confirmed that the ruling party is set to rename government canteens now known after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Annapoorneshwari (the name of Hindu goddess) canteens.

BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel lashed out on social platforms that it is a sin to name a government facility after "a person who tried to destroy the fabric of democracy by imposing emergency on the nation".

"Siddaramaiah is scared that minorities will feel bad if the name of Indira canteens is changed to Annapoorneshwari. Siddaramaiah is trying to show false respect towards Indira Gandhi," he underlined.

Newly inducted minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture reacted that it is not auspicious to take food in the name of Indira Gandhi for the poor. "If he happens to take it in the name of goddess Annapoorneshwari wouldn't it look good and proper," he asked.

The debate on renaming of Indira canteens in the state began after national general secretary and former minister C.T.Ravi mooted the idea of changing the name of Indira Canteens in the state on lines of renaming Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to Major Dhyan Chand award.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers of India, Bhagavanth Khooba hailing from Karnataka has also supported the idea of changing the name of government run Indira canteens. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and BJP MLA M.P.Renukacharya have also vouched for renaming the canteens after Annapoorneshwari.

Congress has warned that if BJP attempted to change the name, it would smear the name boards of BJP and RSS leaders black in the state. Ravi has stated that he would not bother if Congress opened hookah bars in the name of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. When the Congress strongly objected to it, he retorted that photos of former Prime Minister Nehru smoking hukka are available.

Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, however, has maintained that there is no proposal before the government to change the name of Indira canteens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor