IUML's Muhammed Basheer moves adjournment motion in LS

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion on the eviction drive in Assam.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. The Friday of the session remained stormy with the adjournment of Lok Sabha for the following the sloganeering of the Opposition members.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

