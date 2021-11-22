Jailed ex-S.Korean Prez hospitaised

Seoul, Nov 22 Jailed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was admitted to a hospital on Monday for an unspecified illness, officials said.

According to the Justice Ministry, Park was transferred from the Seoul Detention Centre, where she is serving her 22-year prison term, to the Samsung Medical Centre earlier in the day and was receiving treatment, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It marked her third hospitalisation this year.

Park, 69, was previously hospitalised in January and July in connection to her left shoulder surgery and lumbar disc pain.

Officials said it was not clear when she would be discharged from the hospital.

Park has been serving a combined 22-year jail sentence since March 2017 after being impeached that year over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.

