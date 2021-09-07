Jal Jeevan Mission team visiting Jharkhand

New Delhi, Sep 7 A multi-disciplinary team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is visiting Jharkhand during September 6 to 9 to discuss various aspects of progress and implementation of the mission in the state.

During the visit to the state's Ranchi, Dhanbad, Khunti, and Hazaribagh districts, team members are visiting 3-5 villages daily depending on the feasibility, a release from the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

The visiting team aims at understanding ground situation as well as discuss about the saturation plan for 100 per cent coverage of households for making provision of tap water connections. They are interacting with district officials, local village community, members of Gram Panchayats, etc. After the visit to districts, they will interact with the state team, the release said.

Jharkhand is planning 100 per cent functional household tap connections to all households by 2023-24. Out of 59.24 lakh rural households in the state, 8.60 lakh (14.5 per cent) households have tap water connections.

On August 15, 2019, at the time of launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 3.45 lakh (5.85 per cent) rural households in Jharkhand had tap water supply. In 24 months, 5.15 lakh households (8.7 per cent) in the state have been provided tap water connections. However, in comparison to national average of 23 per cent increase in providing tap water supply in rural households, the progress made in Jharkhand is very slow, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor