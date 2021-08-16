Jan Ashirvad Yatra in TN to cover five districts: Minister

Chennai, Aug 16 Union minister and senior BJP leader L. Murugan said on Monday that the 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' will cover five districts of Tamil Nadu in three days.

Speaking to mediapersons in Coimbatore after inaugurating the yatra, Murugan, who's the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, said that the yatra would cover Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal and Salem districts in three days.

Jan Aashirwad Yatra is a nationwide campaign organised by the BJP in which 44 Union ministers and party leaders will participate to strengthen the party's base across the country.

Murugan said the intention of the yatra is to provide information to the people of the country on the various people-friendly schemes rolled out for the benefit of the people by the government of India.

The party's national leadership has said that the Yatra will cover 19,567 km across 13 states, including 212 Lok Sabha constituencies in 265 districts.

A committee led by the party's national secretary Tarun Chugh will coordinate the Yatra across the country. The other members of the committee are Satyakumar, Pankaja Munde, Arvind Menon, Vinod Sonkar, Sunil Deodhar, M. Chuba Ao.

While Union cabinet ministers will begin the Yatra from August 19, the state ministers commenced the yatra on Monday.

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief K. Annamalai, party spokesman K.T. Raghavan, and Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan took part in the inaugural event.

