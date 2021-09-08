Japan govt may convene parliament on Oct 4 to select Suga's successor

Tokyo, Sep 8 The Japanese government is considering convening an extraordinary parliamentary session on October 4 to select Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor, local media reported, citing sources.

The winner of the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scheduled for September 29 is set to be voted in as the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito control the powerful House of Representatives.

Amid increasing criticism over his Covid-19 response, Suga, who took up the leading role less than a year ago, announced not to seek re-election for the LDP's leadership last week.

In general, after the extraordinary parliamentary session, the new Prime Minister delivers a policy speech in the same week with questioning from opposition leaders the following week.

If the extraordinary session is held on October 4, the general election could take place as early as November 7.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Vaccination Minister Taro Kono are trying to gain support for the LDP leadership race, while former communications minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to announce her bid on Wednesday.

