Japan to raise daily border cap

Tokyo, Nov 18 Japan will ease Covid-19 pandemic-induced border restrictions and raise the cap on the number of people entering to about 5,000 per day from the current 3,500 starting from November 26, a top government spokesman said on Thursday.

The decision was made after the government reviewed its quarantine system and disease control measures, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular press conference, adding "we will positively consider what measures can be taken to further ease restrictions", reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this month, Japan reduced the Covid-19 quarantine period to three days from 10 days for business travellers, who hold vaccination certificates and are entering for stays of up to three months, and started to accept entry applications for people who will stay long-term including students and technical interns.

Meanwhile, although the entry for tourists is yet to be open, the Japanese government will consider allowing tour groups to enter after reviewing how their activities can be controlled and monitored through trials expected to be held within this year.

