Jayalalithaa's heirs approach Chennai District Collector for possession of 'Veda Nilayam'

Chennai, Nov 29 The legal heirs of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa have sought the keys of her residence 'Veda Nilayam' from the Chennai District Collector.

The Madras High Court on November 25 had directed the Tamil Nadu government to hand over 'Veda Nilayam' to Jayalalithaa's heirs, her nephew J. Deepak and niece, J. Deepa within three weeks.

Both the heirs on Saturday filed separate applications to the District Collector of Chennai seeking hand over of the property to them as per the orders and directive of the Madras High Court.

When contacted, Chennai District Collector Vijaya Rani said that a decision in this regard will be taken after advice from the state government.

She also said that Madras High Court had given three weeks to hand over the property to the siblings.

The previous AIADMK-led state government had taken over the 24,322 square feet house at Poes Gardens in 2020 to create a memorial for the late Chief Minister. The state government's decision was quashed by the Madras High Court, saying the late Chief Minister already had a memorial at Marina Beach and ordered that property be handed over to her heirs, J. Deepa and J. Deepak within three weeks.

