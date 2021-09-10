JD-U lawmaker asks Bihar SEC to take action against Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Sep 10 A lawmaker of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United on Friday asked the State Election Commission to take immediate action against Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly distributing money to women of a village in Gopalganj district.

"Tejashwi Yadav was caught on camera distributing Rs 500 currency notes to women in Garauli village (under Basghat Masurai panchayat in Baikuthpur block of Gopalganj). The village comes under Panchayati Raj area and a model code of conduct is imposed in the state for Panchayat election 2021," MLC Neeraj Kumar said in a letter to the SEC.

"Tejashwi Yadav is sitting on a key constitutional post in Bihar. The act of Tejaswi Yadav is violation of model code of conduct. Hence, the election commission should take action against him," he demanded.

Neeraj Kumar claimed that the video was taken from the official Facebook account of the RJD where it was uploaded with the title of 'Tejashwi Yadav has taken the blessing of women of the paternal village of RJD MLA Prem Shanker on the day of Teej festival' on Thursday.

Commenting on the video, going viral, he said: "Who is that prince dropping money in the lap of poor villagers? As poor villagers do not know him, someone says that he is a son of Lalu Prasad. The person sitting on the front seat of the SUV also introduces himself as he is Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad."

The BJP's Bihar unit also reacted sharply to this video.

Chief spokesperson and OBC wing national General Secretary Nikhil Anand alleged: "The RJD is a party of one family which sells tickets during elections. It has no organisational structure on the ground that helps to earn votes. Hence, he (Tejashwi) is distributing money to shift momentum of Panchayat election in favour of RJD or RJD supported candidates. BJP requested the Election Commission to take strongest action against Tejashwi Yadav who is sitting on a constitutional post in Bihar and still violating the model code of conduct in broad daylight."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor