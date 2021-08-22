JD-U MLA alleges corruption by Bihar Dy CM, demands his resignation

Stirring controversy, JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal on Saturday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad frequently visits Bhagalpur to "collect extortion money" from shop owners and demanded a probe into the matter.

He also demanded Tarkishore Prasad's resignation.

"'Deputy CM comes to Bhagalpur, not for development, but to collect extortion money. He hangs out with people who tried to defeat BJP and JD-U in the recent assembly polls. He only hangs out with people having money," said Mandal while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Mandal further alleged, "Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad meets LJP workers in Bhagalpur and not members of his alliance. He acts like a tax collecting officer and collects money from shop owners. The matter should be inquired. He must resign from his position."

( With inputs from ANI )

