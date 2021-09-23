JD-U names Rozina Nazish as NDA candidate for Bihar Legislative Council seat

The JD-U on Wednesday said it has fielded Rozina Nazish, the widow of former MLC Tanweer Akhtar, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the by-election to the vacant seat in the Bihar Legislative Council.

"Rozina Nazish is the candidate of JD-U and NDA for the by-election to the vacant seat in the Bihar Legislative Council. Everyone knows that MLC Tanveer Akhtar Saheb had died due to COVID-19 and due to the seat being vacant, we decided that his wife should be made the candidate and with the consent of all, she has been made the candidate," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters.

On reports of around 76 passengers on long-distance trains arriving at Madhubani railway station having been found to be COVID-19 positive in tests conducted through rapid antigen detection (RAD) kits, the Chief Minister said that a report was received about it yesterday but that report was not correct.

"We had said in the night itself that full information should be taken and the news that came on Madhubani was not right."

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told reporters today that cross-examination was conducted where 148 samples from Madhubani were sent for investigation. He stated that all the samples tested negative.

Pandey said, "The Health Department has got a complete cross-checking done when the information that was received about Madhubani. In this connection, yesterday, 148 samples were sent for investigation and this morning I spoke to the District Magistrate of Madhubani. All the results have come and all the reports have come negative, so in the cross-examination, we found that there is no positive case."

( With inputs from ANI )

