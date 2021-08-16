JD-U's 'internal dispute' comes to the fore

Patna, Aug 16 The 'internal dispute' in the Janata Dal- United (JD-U) came to the fore on Monday after the party's Parliamentary Board chief Upendra Kushwaha said that he has no information about a visit by Union Minister RCP Singh.

Singh, after becoming a Union Minister, is arriving in Patna for the first time on Monday. When asked about it, Kushwaha said that he has no knowledge about it.

"I am visiting each and every district of Bihar to strengthen the organisational structure of the party. I have a pre-scheduled visit to Jahanabad. The party has neither shared any information nor have I received any letter from anyone in the party. Hence, how could I go to his welcome event," Kushwaha said.

The supporters of RCP Singh have put up welcome posters and banners across Patna.

Interestingly, photographs of the party's national president Lalan Singh and Kushwaha are missing from the posters.

"We cannot tolerate the removal of photographs of Lalan Singh from the welcome posters of RCP Singh. Everyone knows who Lalan Singh is and what kind of position he holds in the party. Those involved in groupism will pay the price in future," Kushwaha added.

The supporters of RCP Singh have boycotted Upendra Kushwaha. They believe that RCP Singh was responsible for strengthening the party's organisational structure after the second tenure of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, RCP Singh in Delhi said that the party has only one leader Nitish Kumar and other leaders are just helping him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor