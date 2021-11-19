Jharkhand CM demands Union Agriculture Minister's resignation after Centre announces repeal of three farm laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of the three farm laws, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday demanded the resignation of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He also urged the Centre to give a compensatory amount of Rs 5 crore each to the kin of those farmers who died during farmers' protests.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister further demanded the Centre to give a compensatory amount of Rs 10 lakh each to all those farmers who were away from their homes during protests against the three farm laws.

"We demand that the Prime Minister should immediately give compensation of 5-5 crore rupees to the farmers killed in this movement and give them martyr status. Give jobs to the family member of the deceased farmers. The FIRs against them, the cases are pending in the court, they should be withdrawn immediately," said Soren in a Tweet. (roughly translated from Hindi)

In another Tweet, Soren further said, "And for so long the farmers who were on the roads, who left their homes and were on the road with children, give 10 lakh rupees each to all the farmers of the country as compensation for the crop. Also, the Union Agriculture Minister should resign immediately."

"This morning, the Honorable Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, announced the withdrawal of the Black Agriculture Act. This is a very ridiculous announcement. Now the entire BJP is engaged in this campaign that the Prime Minister should be seen as a friend of the farmers! It has been proved that democracy is alive in the country even today," he further added in another tweet.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor