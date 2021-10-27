Jitin Prasada, 3 others sworn in as members of UP Vidhan Parishad

Lucknow, Oct 27 Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, Chaudhary Virendra Singh and Gopal Anjaan were sworn in as members of the Vidhan Parishad on Wednesday morning.

The four members have been nominated to the Upper House by Governor Anandiben Patel.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a number of ministers were present at the swearing in ceremony.

