J&K DGP reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 15 J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Friday chaired a meeting at the police control room here to review the current security scenario in Kashmir.

Addressing the meeting attended by some senior police officers, the DGP emphasised on the collective measures to tackle the subversive acts by terrorists and their masters from across the border.

He directed all the officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in the Valley.

Singh said that Pakistan sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage the growing peaceful atmosphere here and disturb the normal public life, adding that these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude.

Underscoring the need for pro-active role of the law enforcement agencies, the DGP directed the officers to make optimum use of the modern tools to monitor the suspected movement of anti-national elements.

The DGP said that improvement in the security situation is upsetting the elements inimical to it and it is paramount for us to defeat such designs of anti-national and anti social elements. He stressed on enhanced security measures and anti-terrorist operations.

The DGP directed the officers to maintain close surveillance and track such elements and bring them to justice as quickly as possible by way of well-coordinated measures.

Complimenting the recent anti-terror operations leading to neutralisation of the perpetrators involved in recent killings of innocent civil, amounting to an onslaught on the local values of peace and brotherhood, and the dastardly and barbarian acts of terror which attracted a large scale condemnation from all sections and parties in Kashmir, the DGP directed the officers to continue to safeguard the age old traditions of love and respect for peaceful coexistence of all sections and communities in Jammu and Kashmir and not to allow the enemies of civil society succeed in creating a wedge between the people.

He stressed that action will taken against all those involved in inhuman activities, adding that the forces should remain more vigilant in view of the recent increased infiltration bids by terrorists from across the boder.

The DGP also directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

The DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges, as he directed the officers to remain extra alert.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor