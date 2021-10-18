J&K govt signs MoU with Dubai for developmental projects

Srinagar, Oct 18 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the UT administration has signed an MoU with the Dubai government for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical colleges, super specialty hospitals and more.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, told some media persons on Monday at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar that during his recent visit to Dubai, King Sultan Ahmed expressed his interest to visit India especially Jammu and Kashmir to invest in real estate business.

"I invited him and now the results are clear.He said people from Dubai will now throng J&K and the UT will go a long way in Tourism and Real Estate business," Goyal said.

