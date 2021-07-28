J&K, JSW Foundation tie up for restoring Shalimar, Nishat Gardens

Srinagar, July 28 The J&K government on Wednesday inked an MoU with JSW Foundation for restoration and conservation of the iconic Shalimar and Nishat Gardens in Kashmir, officials said.

As part of this commitment, JSW Foundation will assist and support the UT government, both financially and technically in preserving the two heritage gardens under its CSR.

In his remarks on the occasion, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha termed the signing of MoU as a new beginning in the conservation of the historic sites which are the hallmarks of J&K's rich cultural heritage legacy.

"We are making continuous efforts to restore the ancient glory of UT's heritage places and propose them for inclusion in World Heritage sites," he said.

The government is giving much-needed impetus to integrate the promotion of cultural heritage in UT's development plan in order to connect the people from across the world with the glorious history of J&K, he added.

Sinha advised the executive agencies concerned to work in close coordination with all stakeholders and have an in-depth understanding of the historic facts and cultural significance while restoring the pristine glory of these heritage gardens.

JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal shared the action plan for the execution of the restoration project.

The project will be taken up in two phases. The estimated cost of the conservation/ restoration project of the Nishat Garden is Rs 7 crore. A similar project is envisaged for the Shalimar Garden also.

A coordination team for implementation of the project will be appointed to oversee and monitor the work, establish standards and benchmarks as well protocols for the conservation and maintenance of these gardens.

