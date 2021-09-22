J&K's 'Kani' shawl to be showcased in global markets: Smriti Irani

Srinagar, Sep 22 Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, on the final day of her two-day visit to J&K on Wednesday, inaugurated a sports stadium in Budgam's Magum, watched a football match, and interacted with the local players.

Irani said that the objective of the Centre's outreach to J&K is to know about the grievances of the people at the ground level, and assured that demands and grievances would be put up to the Centre as well as the UT government for early redressal.

She also visited the Craft Village Kanihama and interacted with local artisans and Self-Help Groups from the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

"I was enthusiastic to see the skills, dedication and patience these highly skilled artisans showcased while weaving their high cost 'Kani Shawl' and other products," she said, as she assured the artisans and others that the government is keen to introduce this product internationally so that it has worldwide market availability.

Visiting the horticulture high-density orchard and fruit and vegetable preservation unit at Malpora Magam, she noted that Kashmir has a huge potential to become the second-largest producer of high-quality apples in the world. She also stressed the need for diversification in fruit production.

Irani also met DGP Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers in Srinagar.

