Joined TMC 'without any conditions', says former Congress MP Sushmita Dev

In her first press conference as a TMC member, the former head of Congress's women's wing, Sushmita Dev said that she has joined Trinamool Congress 'without any conditions'.

"Is there any journey in life that won't see ups and downs?" said Dev and added, "I absolutely do not compromise with my ideology. I have joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) without any condition because any new association begins with utmost trust. Congress party gave me enough opportunity and not even for a moment am I ungrateful to them. I do not think joining TMC can anyway be counterproductive."

Sushmita Dev joined TMC days after the opposition put up a show of unity over its demands in the monsoon session of parliament.

Dev said that her reason for leaving Congress is very much mentioned in the resignation letter itself. She also said that she had sought Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's blessing for her new journey.

"We are a strong party. It is not an issue for Congress if somebody is going or coming. People should not point out Sushmita Dev's joining TMC. There are so many people who have joined Congress," KC Venugopal said on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on her maiden visit to the National Capital since she won the third consecutive assembly polls held meetings with the opposition parties over forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. During her visit to Delhi, Banerjee also met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

"AITC does not have to poach or break. However, if there are talented people who reach out to us, if there is a wavelength, we will welcome them," Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress leader and the party's national spokesperson said.

Keeping aside the question of unity, O'Brien pointed out that the opposition parties are working together. "The goal is the same," he said.

Sushmita Dev will be travelling to different parts of Assam and Tripura soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

