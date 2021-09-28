Jordan to reopen border crossing with Syria

Amman, Sep 28 Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said the country will reopen the Jaber Border Crossing with Syria for cargo and passengers' movement from Wednesday onwards.

The decision aims to activate commercial and tourist movement between the two countries while adhering to security and health procedures, Xinhua news agency quoted local media as saying.

The Jordanian government previously closed the Jaber border due to a noticeable increase of Covid-19 infections, and gradually resumed truck traffic and limited the number of travellers crossing later.

Also on Monday, Jordanian-Syrian ministerial meetings started in Amman to discuss measures of enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, electricity, agriculture, and water resources.

The meetings seek to revitalise economic relations between the sides and resume trade exchange, the agency reported.

