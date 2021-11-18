JP Nadda likely to hold crucial meeting on UP Assembly polls in Delhi today

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is likely to hold an important meeting regarding upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections here in the national capital today, said sources.

As per sources, Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, State party President Swatantra Dev Singh, State party General Secretaries Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will be present in the meeting.

In today's meeting, the party leadership is expected to discuss BJP's upcoming programmes, campaigns, and its strategy to strengthen the party and work at the ground level in the poll-bound state.

Earlier on October 11, a high-level meeting of BJP leaders was also held in Delhi regarding the Uttar Pradesh elections. BJP National President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Radha Mohan Singh, Sunil Bansal, Swatantra Dev Singh were present at that meeting.

As per sources, the strategy of the '100 Days 100 Program' campaign in UP was discussed in that meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes in view of UP assembly elections were also discussed and finalised in the meeting.

UP is set to witness an assembly election early next year. All the political parties in the state have launched their respective campaigns. State politics is witnessing numerous allegations and counter-allegations amongst the ruling party and the opposition parties.

Elections are to be held in five states in 2022. Among these five states, Uttar Pradesh is very important for any party as it is the largest state in terms of population.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor