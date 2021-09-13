Juxtaposing the resilience of Jews in India with artwork of Siona Benjamin
New Delhi, Sep 13 This book is a double delectation. Its an inspiring chronicle of the resilience of the Jewish community in India over the centuries and a tribute to the artwork of Siona Benjamin, who grew up in Mumbais Bene Israel community and whose extensive portfolio reflects her background of being born Jewish in a country that is predominantly Hindu and Muslim but also gives ample space to other religions to flourish.
