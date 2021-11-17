Kamal Nath calls tribal leaders for meeting on Nov 24

Bhopal, Nov 17 Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath has called party's MLAs and other leaders of Schedule Tribes (ST) for a meeting in the state capital on November 24 to chalk out strategy for the upcoming panchayat elections.

"All leaders and workers of all 89 tribal dominated blocks of 22 districts will be present in the meeting in view of party's preparation for upcoming gram panchayat elections in the state," a party spokesperson said.

Sources said that the party has also planned to organise some special events to garner tribal votes in the state.

In September too, the Congress had organised an event to bring all tribal leaders and workers on one stage.

The State Election Commission has already issued instructions to Panchayat and Rural Development Department to prepare for elections, which will be held in three phases from December 20 to January 3.

On the ther hand, the BJP-led state government on Wednesday kicked off scheme - 'Ration Aapke Gram' in 89 tribal-dominated areas in the state.

