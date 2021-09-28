Kanhaiya Kumar has no faith in communist ideology, says CPI General Secretary

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja hit out at Kanhaiya Kumar for leaving the party and joining Congress on Tuesday saying that he has no faith in the communist ideology.

"Kanhaiya has expelled himself from the party. CPI is a party fighting for a casteless and classless society. If he has expelled himself, it means, he must have personal ambitions and aspirations. It shows he has no faith in communist ideology and no faith in working-class ideology," Raja told ANI.

D Raja further reiterated that the party in future will work and succeed even after his 'self-expulsion.'

"As far as CPI is concerned, our party will work and succeed. That is what I want to underline. The party will not end with him leaving. CPI was there and after him as well, the party will be there," said the party's General Secretary.

Laying emphasis on the ideals of CPI, Raja said that that the party is known for "selfless struggles" and "sacrifices."

"Those who come to our party, they must be prepared to lead such a selfless life, making supreme sacrifices in the interest of the nation and the working people of the nation," Raja noted.

He further alleged that Kanhaiya was not "straight forward truthful" to the party and the leadership.

"He was not straight forward truthful to the party and to the leadership. That's why there was speculation. He did not come forward to explain," he said.

When asked whether CPI persuaded Kanhaiya to not leave party, Raja responded, "Every party will do that but finally it is for the individual to decide. It depends on their commitment and what commitment they have for the party's ideology. Their commitment to the service of the nation and what commitment they have for the working-class people of this country. However, as far as the party is concerned, we will move forward. This party does not promote personality, cult or any individual."

Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader joined Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi today.

Kanhaiya Kumar was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) national executive, a top decision-making body of the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor