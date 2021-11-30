Kapil Sibal slams Centre for passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion

Slamming the Centre over passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion, Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said the government feels discussion should be outside Parliament.

"Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. Farm Laws passed without discussion. Repealed without discussion. Maybe Government feels discussion should be outside Parliament! Parliament they think is meant to pass laws not discuss laws! New vision Naya Bharat!" tweeted Sibal.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

However, due to the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Houses were adjourned for the day.

( With inputs from ANI )

