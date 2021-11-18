Karnataka ACB hands over bribe-givers case to CBI

Bengaluru, Nov 18 In a major development, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka has transferred the case against bribe-givers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources in the ACB said on Thursday.

Complaints were lodged with the ACB in this regard against retired judge of Karnataka High Court B.S. Indrakala and Enith Kumar M.C, a private individual.

The complaints were registered by office bearers of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath. Co-Presidents Adarsh R. Iyer, Prakash Babu B.K. and Executive Member Vishwanath V.B. are the complainants.

It was alleged that retired judge Indrakala had given Rs 8.27 crore of bribe to one Yuvaraj a.k.a. Swamy to obtain a top post in the union government. Another accused, Enith Kumar M.C. had allegedly given Rs 30 lakh bribe to secure the post of President of Central Silk Board in Karnataka.

"The High Court of Karnataka earlier while referring to retired judge Indrakala's case observed that, "it is also most unfortunate that a former judge of the High Court has paid bribe to petitioner (Yuvaraj a.k.a Swamy) for securing the post of Governor which has not only lowered the dignity of a judge but has also affected the image of the Governor's post," complainant Adarsh Iyer explained.

The ACB has transferred these cases to the CBI citing the reason of lack of jurisdiction to probe the matter.

Earlier, ACB had lodged FIRs against three private individuals for giving bribes to obtain prestigious top government posts based on complaints by Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath.

The accused persons who had lost huge money given as bribe to Swamy had lodged police complaints asking the police to initiate action against the accused and recover their money.

Based on these complaints filed with the police, Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath had lodged complaints with the ACB against them for indulging in corruption, seeking legal remedy for the money they lost which is given as a bribe.

Further investigation is on.

