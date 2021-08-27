Karnataka Minister accuses Congress of politicking over Mysuru gang rape

Accusing Congress of gaining political grounds over Mysuru gang rape case, Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Friday made an insensitive statement that such "incidents of rape happen all the time" adding that such incidents occurred during times of other governments too.

Speaking to ANI, Hebbar said, "Such incidents of rape happen all the time. Incidents occurred during times of other governments too. These things have been taking place for a long time. It's not that such incidents are taking place only when our party came to power."

"Women have been targeted earlier as well. Such evil persons who commit crimes are always there in society. This is an unfortunate and shocking incident. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Home Minister to probe," he added. "Demand for resignation in the backdrop of gang rape is what Congress is doing for political gains. Our government will initiate action on the accused persons. They will be arrested soon. The victim will be given all the support," he added further.Earlier, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made headlines for his comments on Congress and the victim of the Mysuru rape case. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday clarified that "he had no intention to hurt anybody" while withdrawing his comments on the incident. Addressing a press conference the Home Minister has said that, "I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders".

A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

( With inputs from ANI )

